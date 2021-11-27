Floyd Mayweather, Brooks Koepka sit courtside for huge basketball game

Friday night’s Duke-Gonzaga game was a big contest in the college basketball world, and a few heavy hitters were at the game.

ESPN showed Floyd Mayweather and Brooks Koepka sitting courtside for the game, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Brooks Koepka and Floyd Mayweather sitting courtside for Duke-Gonzaga 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BG2LZZ5Glc — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2021

Mayweather lives in Vegas, which helps explain his presence at the game. Koepka was in Vegas taking on Bryson DeChambeau for the latest installment of “The Match” earlier in the day.

Duke won the game 84-81 to hand Gonzaga its first loss of the season.

Wondering what Mayweather and Koepka were doing sitting next to each other? Maybe they both just wanted premium seats for the premium event and coincidentally were next to each other. Or maybe we’re going to see them starring in a buddy cop movie together next.