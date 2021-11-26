Look: Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with his golf cart

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their feud aside to help the U.S. win the Ryder Cup two months ago, but they are looking to renew it for the latest installment of “The Match.” Koepka’s custom golf cart should help with that.

Koepka shared a photo of his cart for “The Match” on Twitter Thursday night. The cart has several decals that feature phrases trolling DeChambeau.

It’s hard to pick a favorite. We’d guess the one that cuts the deepest for DeChambeau is “Let’s Go Brooksy.” That, of course, is a phrase fans used to taunt DeChambeau during events. DeChambeau was so angered by it that he had an extremely heated exchange with a fan and had the PGA make a rule about the phrase.

The hostility between Koepka and DeChambeau was very real at one point, but it seemed like a lot changed at the Ryder Cup. At the very least, we can expect plenty of trash talk during “The Match” on Friday afternoon.