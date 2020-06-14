Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris died of fentanyl overdose

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and mother of three of the boxing champion’s children, was found dead at the age of 40 back in March. It has since been determined that she died of a drug overdose.

According to records obtained by Blast, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner has listed the cause of Harris’ death as an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl and alprazolam, which is an anxiety medication.

Harris was found unresponsive in her car outside her home in Valencia, Calif. Police said one of her children found her in front of the property. There was no suicide note and no evidence of drug use at the scene.

Harris and Mayweather had a long and tumultuous history with one another. Harris accused Mayweather of beating her on multiple occasions, and a 2010 incident led to a 90-day jail sentence for Mayweather. Harris also accused Mayweather of assaulting her in 2005, but she later dropped the charges and admitted she was lying.

Mayweather and Harris were scheduled to go to court later this year stemming from a $20 million lawsuit Harris filed against Floyd. The lawsuit stemmed from Mayweather denying in an interview with Katie Couric that he beat Harris in 2010, claiming he only tried to restrain Harris and that she was on drugs. The story Mayweather told in the interview was much different from what the police report from the incident stated.

Harris posted evidence long after the 2010 incident that indicated she still had some sort of relationship with Mayweather. After Harris died, Mayweather posted a multi-photo tribute to her on Instagram.