Floyd Mayweather Jr. posts multi-photo tribute to late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris
Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted a multi-photo tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris on Friday, three days after her death.
Harris was found dead inside her car on Tuesday night, according to authorities. She was 40 years old. No foul play was suspected.
Harris and Floyd shared three children.
In his tribute, which involved him sharing several separate photos, Mayweather called Harris:
– My Angel
– My Heart
– My Love
– My Rock
– My Family
– My Sweetheart
– My Friend
Here are all the photos of the two, whose past romance began when they were young.
My Angel pic.twitter.com/pCEdYl5JBt
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Heart pic.twitter.com/49hX4qnViB
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Love pic.twitter.com/pdtXK7xiJx
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Rock pic.twitter.com/fiuoSPKX91
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Family pic.twitter.com/QFBLveIMaG
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Family pic.twitter.com/Lecq47iFLt
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 13, 2020
My Sweetheart pic.twitter.com/iZyYNtsHb0
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 14, 2020
My Friend pic.twitter.com/HIatTq1RnB
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 14, 2020
Sons Zion and Koraun and daughter Jirah all changed their Instagram profile pictures to photos of them with their late mother. They also all shared family photos to their Instagram stories.