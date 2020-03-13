Floyd Mayweather Jr. posts multi-photo tribute to late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris

Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted a multi-photo tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris on Friday, three days after her death.

Harris was found dead inside her car on Tuesday night, according to authorities. She was 40 years old. No foul play was suspected.

Harris and Floyd shared three children.

In his tribute, which involved him sharing several separate photos, Mayweather called Harris:

– My Angel

– My Heart

– My Love

– My Rock

– My Family

– My Sweetheart

– My Friend

Here are all the photos of the two, whose past romance began when they were young.

Sons Zion and Koraun and daughter Jirah all changed their Instagram profile pictures to photos of them with their late mother. They also all shared family photos to their Instagram stories.