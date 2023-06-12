Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III fight gets crazy as brawl breaks out

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III turned into a chaotic situation on Sunday night.

Yes, Mayweather was facing Gotti in an exhibition at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Sunday night. No, I had no idea about the fight either. But what got everyone’s attention was what transpired after the official tried to wave off the fight during the sixth round.

Gotti, who was upset about the fight being stopped because he kept grabbing Mayweather, then charged at Floyd. The two fighters continued to go at it, which led members from each support staff to enter the ring.

There was trash talk being traded between Mayweather and Gotti throughout the fight, and there was more of that going on even after the bell.

As you can see, some punches were being thrown by people in the ring:

Not sure what they showed on PPV. This went on for a while… in different areas. Jr's got whole thing on his phone. Lots going on down there.. #mayweathergotti #floyd #mayweathervsgotti #gotti pic.twitter.com/wTSrHtRKvm — Oddessa (@MMAOdds) June 12, 2023

Here is a ringside view of what took place:

Mayweather has been fighting in exhibition matches since 2018, which is a year after his last professional bout — a win over Conor McGregor to make him 50-0.

Most of these exhibitions are nothing more than a pay day for Mayweather, but things got a little crazier than he anticipated on Sunday night.