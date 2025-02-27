Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes bold claim about Donald Trump

A growing number of athletes and celebrities began openly supporting Donald Trump leading up to the last U.S. presidential election, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. feels the praise is more than warranted.

Mayweather made a bold claim about Trump during a Wednesday interview with “Making Money” on FOX Business. The undefeated former champion said he views Trump as the greatest president in United States history.

“We had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him, but I think Trump is a great president,” Mayweather said, via TMZ. “Actually, he’s the best president in my eyes. He’s the best president we ever had.”

Floyd Mayweather smiling. Photo Credit: Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions

Mayweather has long been a Trump supporter and attended the president’s first inauguration after Trump won in 2016. The 48-year-old Mayweather said he is already very pleased with the job Trump has done since taking office again last month.

“Trump has done an amazing job. A lot of people around America are upset, but no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes,” Mayweather added.

Mayweather last fought in August 2017, when he beat UFC star Connor McGregor in a boxing match. Floyd finished his boxing career 50-0 after that win.

Since he retired, Mayweather has focused on his numerous business ventures. He is reportedly part of a group that is looking to buy a stake in a prominent NFL franchise.