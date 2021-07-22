Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. engaged to girlfriend Gallienne Nabila?

Depending on who you ask, Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be engaged to two different women, one woman or no women at all. But if the undefeated boxer recently propose to his off-and-on girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, it does not look like he is making a huge effort to hide.

Mayweather and Nabila, who recently reconnected after dating a while back, were spotted walking down 5th Avenue in New York this week. Floyd had his arm wrapped around Nabila, and Gallienne had a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger.

According to Radar, Mayweather and Nabila have dated off-and-on for at least two years. Gallienne was also spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring in 2019, but she and Floyd obviously never got married.

Believe it or not, this is the second engagement rumor for Mayweather in a matter of weeks. The 44-year-old responded this week to rumors that he and Anna Monroe, who worked at Floyd’s Las Vegas strip club the Girl Collection, were engaged. Mayweather wrote on Instagram that he is “not engaged and have never been engaged or married.” He called the gossip “just rumors and lies.”

In other words, we’ve been down this road before. It’s unclear if the ring Nabila was wearing has anything to do with Mayweather, but history says he will not be getting married.

Mayweather has had plenty of girlfriends in the past, and he’s had seriously legal issues with some of them.