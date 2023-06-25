Floyd Mayweather Jr’s 2-year-old grandson goes viral for boxing skills

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is already a grandfather, and apparently his grandson is already an aspiring boxer.

Meezy Mayweather, the 2-year-old grandson of the boxing legend Floyd Jr, went viral over the weekend for a video in which he showed off his extremely impressive boxing skills for his age. Meezy is still in diapers but already has a pretty nice jab and some nifty footwork.

The video was posted to Instagram by an account under Meezy’s name, presumably run by his parents. You can see it here.

Meezy’s parents are Yaya Mayweather, Floyd Jr’s 23-year-old daughter, and rapper NBA Youngboy. The boxing gene obviously runs in the family with Floyd Jr, who finished his pro career a perfect 50-0 and is still competing in some weird exhibition fights. Meezy’s great-grandfather, Floyd Mayweather Sr, and great-granduncle, the late Roger Mayweather, are among the others in the family who were pro boxers as well.

It is obviously a decade or two too early to start scouting Meezy as a boxer in his own right. But this might be a fun video to enjoy right now and check back on again some time in the 2030s.