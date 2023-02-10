Did Floyd Mayweather Jr. snatch Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks jersey?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was among the celebrities in attendance for Kyrie Irving’s Dallas Mavericks debut on Wednesday night, and he appeared to help himself to a piece of memorabilia that wasn’t intended for him.

Mayweather had courtside seats in Los Angeles to watch the Mavs beat the Clippers 110-104. Irving had 24 points in his Dallas debut.

After the game, he went over to say hi to Mayweather, who held the guard close to him and said something into his ear. Irving had taken off his jersey prior to approaching Mayweather and held it in his left hand during the exchange. After Mayweather said his piece, he grabbed a hold of the jersey and didn’t let go. Irving appeared to try and pull the jersey back, but Mayweather held on, so Irving let go.

Kyrie gives Floyd Mayweather his Mavericks debut jersey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GIMUHDpcnt — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

The captions for the video all said that Irving “gifted” the jersey to Mayweather, but it sure didn’t look like that to me. It looked much more like Mayweather took the jersey, and Irving reluctantly let the retired boxer have it.

After all, what’s he going to do, fight one of the best professional boxers ever?