Gervonta Davis taken to jail after violating house arrest

Gervonta Davis has been taken into police custody to serve out the remainder of his 90-day sentence in jail, according to reports.

Davis was sentenced in early May to 90 days of home detention, three years of probation and 200 hours of community service for committing a hit-and-run while driving his Lamborghini in Baltimore in 2020.

The Baltimore Banner reported Thursday that the undefeated boxer was taken into police custody after a court hearing where the judge ordered him to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail. Davis was transferred to central booking.

A previous report said that Davis was planning to serve his home arrest at the Baltimore home of his longtime trainer.

Davis is 29-0 following an April 22 knockout win over Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old boxer has won 27 of his fights by knockout.