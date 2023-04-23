 Skip to main content
Gervonta Davis hands Ryan Garcia first loss ever on brutal body shot

April 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Gervonta Davis prevailed on Saturday night in a battle of unbeaten fighters, beating Ryan Garcia via 7th-round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Davis dropped Garcia twice in the fight. He sent his 24-year-old opponent to the canvas in the second round.

Then in the seventh round, it was a brutal body shot by Tank Davis that ended the fight.

Davis caught Garcia with a big left hand to the ribs.

What was odd about the sequence was Garcia’s reaction to the punch. He put his hands back up and got into a fighting stance and even shuffled back a few times before dropping to a knee.

Garcia reacted like nothing had happened, but then a few seconds later he went down and was unable to beat the 10-count.

Garcia said after the fight that he couldn’t breathe or get up after that punch.

Previously unbeaten, Garcia is now 23-1 (19 KOs). He took on a huge challenge early in his career by facing Davis and wasn’t quite ready for the Baltimore native.

Davis is now 29-0 and has won 27 of his fights by knockout. He is truly the top of the class in the lightweight division.

