GGG in ridiculous shape for fight with Kamil Szeremeta

Gennady Golovkin may have his eyes on a third fight with Canelo Alvarez at some point in the future, but he is certainly taking his bout against Kamil Szeremeta seriously.

Golovkin, 38, appears to be in tremendous shape for his IBF middleweight title defense against Szeremeta. GGG looked absolutely ripped at weigh-in on Thursday.

Gennady Golovkin, now 38, in ridiculous shape ahead of his title defence against Kamil Szeremeta tomorrow night… pic.twitter.com/fXUbmQurkj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 17, 2020

GGG was initially supposed to get back into the ring with Alvarez, but the latest plans for that bout were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He will now look to improve upon his 40-1-1 record with a win over Szeremeta, which could set up his next fight against Alvarez.

If there were any questions about Golovkin’s age or motivation, those photos should answer some of them.