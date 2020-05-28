Canelo Alvarez-GGG third fight to be pushed back from September

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin were expected to meet in the final installment of their trilogy later this year, but that fight is being pushed back.

In March, The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire reported that Canelo and GGG agreed to financial terms for a third fight between them. The hope was that the fight would take place on September 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On Thursday, SI’s Chris Mannix said the fight is still set to happen but is being pushed back due to the lack of crowds.

Should come as no surprise, but a third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will not happen in September, sources close to both fighters told @SInow. The fight is still likely to happen, but with COVID-19 wiping out crowds, the trilogy fight will be pushed back. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 28, 2020

Texas’ governor announced on Thursday that sports could resume in June with outdoor stadiums filled to 25 percent capacity. AT&T Stadium has a retractable roof and might be able to pass as outdoor if the roof is open, but due to the limited capacity, those involved would prefer to hold the fight at a later date.

Alvarez was originally planning to fight Billy Joe Saunders in May before fighting Golovkin in September. GGG was set to fight Kamil Szeremeta.

Alvarez and GGG fought to a draw in their first bout in 2017. Alvarez won a decision in their second match, which came a year later. Canelo tested positive for a banned substance prior to their second fight.