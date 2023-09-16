Husband dies during wife’s boxing match

Diego Arrua, trainer and husband of boxing superstar Sabrina Perez, died on Friday night as the result of a heart attack suffered during Perez’s championship fight. He was 58.

Arrua, who was in the corner of Perez during her interim WBC featherweight title bout with Australian Skye Nicolson, collapsed between Rounds 9 and 10. Doctors and trainers rushed to his aid but Arrua was unable to recover from his “devastating” heart attack. He died at the QDEP general hospital.

“It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The medical services did everything possible and he died at the QDEP general hospital.”

Perez, understandably, was not present when the results of her fight were read. Nicolson won by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93).

“RIP Diego. Our thoughts and condolences are with Sabrina Perez and your loved ones,” Matchbook Boxing, who promoted the fight, wrote on X.

Perez had not been informed of her husband’s heart attack until after her bout had concluded.

Out thoughts and prayers are extended to Perez and her family, as well as the Arrua family.