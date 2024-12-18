Jake Paul sends message about possible fight with Conor McGregor

Jake Paul sent a message Tuesday about a possible fight between his brother Logan and Conor McGregor.

Early Tuesday, McGregor said that he had agreed to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. McGregor said that rumors of a fight against UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria are “false.”

“The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon,” McGregor wrote on X.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

Jake Paul responded to McGregor claiming he had an agreement in place to fight Logan. Jake, who is the younger brother of Logan, dismissed McGregor’s post.

“Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us,” Paul wrote.

“As we told them them privately & I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions.

“Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants.”

Jake has a boxing promotion company, which is what “MVP” is. He’s saying that he would only discuss a fight with McGregor if the UFC and boss Dana White are involved since the UFC still has McGregor’s fight rights.

McGregor, 36, is an MMA fighter but has not fought since 2021. He lost to Dustin Poirier in each of his last two fights. He fought once in the boxing realm, and that was in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Paul brothers have been involved in boxing over the last several years. Jake has had 12 professional fights, while Logan has fought four times if you include amateur and exhibition matches.