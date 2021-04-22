Jake Paul gets serious respect from boxing champion

Jake Paul has drawn mixed reactions for what he has accomplished in the boxing ring recently. But one current champion has his back.

Paul, 24, gained fame on social media. He has since turned to boxing fellow celebrities in lucrative pay-per-view matches. Paul has done well in those fights and is 3-0 with three knockouts.

Jermell Charlo is a professional boxer by trade and 34-1 in his career. He is the unified light middleweight champion and a legit true pro.

On Wednesday, Charlo was tweeting a few thoughts and reflected on how many things have changed. That’s when he mentioned Paul.

“BTW I F— WITH JAKE PAUL & HIS WHOLE MOVEMENT… IM (sic) 154 not the same weight, NO INTENTIONS ON FIGHTING DUDE.. so from a far.. THAT MFER doing s— some boxers wish they could do..,” Charlo wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Now that’s an endorsement.

Many have questioned how legit Paul is, and here’s a world champion saying that Paul is better than some pro boxers.

If you have seen Paul fight, there is no doubt about his punching power. It’s serious. Just look at what he did to Nate Robinson (seen here). He also just knocked out Ben Askren. Askren may be a wrestler and MMA fighter by trade who has never boxed, but Paul knocking him out is very impressive.

Comments like this from Charlo can help Paul get taken even more seriously as he continues to fight.

As for whether Charlo is trying to work a fight with Paul, we doubt it. Paul fights in the cruiserweight division (200-pound limit), while Charlo fights between 147 and 154 pounds.