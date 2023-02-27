Jake Paul falls victim to Drake Curse in loss to Tommy Fury

The “Drake Curse” has struck again.

Drake’s Instagram page shared a post showing a $400,000 wager made on Jake Paul in the social media star’s fight against Tommy Fury on Sunday. Paul of course then went on to lose a split decision against Fury in their 8-round fight at Saudi Arabia.

After the fight, Paul was informed that Drake had wagered $400,000 on him to win and responded (beware, Paul curses in the video).

Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400,000 bet on him to beat Tommy Fury… pic.twitter.com/Vz54CyDTji — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

“This is Drake’s fault,” Paul said jokingly in his post-fight press conference. “Drake, bro, why you do this to me? It’s my fault. But $400,000 is nothing to him so, he’s won a lot more money betting on me before. He’s probably about even now.

“Sorry, Drake, I’m going to get that ‘W’ in the rematch,” Paul said.

Not only has Drake made money betting on Paul before, but he also got to advertise the betting platform in which he has a financial interest, so his “bet” can be viewed more as advertisement.

Still, Paul’s loss won’t change the perception about the infamous Drake Curse.

Also, when Paul says he’s going to win the rematch, is he speaking with confidence in his boxing skills or knowledge of how the second fight is set to play out?