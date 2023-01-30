Were 49ers the latest victims of ‘Drake Curse’?

Times change, seasons change, but “The Drake Curse” remains eternal.

The “Her Loss” rapper Drake revealed before Sunday’s NFL action that he had placed an $800,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is a screenshot of Drake’s post to Instagram about his bet.

Drake picked my 49ers to win & now I am sick in my stomach 😩😩😩 IYKYK pic.twitter.com/1KnjhJwtMy — (Raquel) KB💜💛 (@SOULbeautifulme) January 29, 2023

Though Drake could have won over $1 million if the 49ers had taken care of bsuiness, he instead ended up $800,000 lighter in the wallet. San Francisco got steamrolled by Philadelphia and went on to lose 31-7.

By now, Drake is extremely infamous for cursing the sports teams that he roots for. In a trend that dates back many years now, nearly all the teams that Drake shows public support for end up losing. While there have been exceptions (most notably Drake’s Toronto Raptors winning the 2019 NBA title), Drake has recently even cursed a number of teams he has put bets on.

Now it appears the 49ers were the latest victims of Drizzy’s hex. Granted, Drake also posted this weekend that he bet $1.1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to top the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. That bet will have the power to either break the curse or ensure that it lives on in perpetuity.