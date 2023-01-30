 Skip to main content
Were 49ers the latest victims of ‘Drake Curse’?

January 29, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Drake in a suit

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Times change, seasons change, but “The Drake Curse” remains eternal.

The “Her Loss” rapper Drake revealed before Sunday’s NFL action that he had placed an $800,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is a screenshot of Drake’s post to Instagram about his bet.

Though Drake could have won over $1 million if the 49ers had taken care of bsuiness, he instead ended up $800,000 lighter in the wallet. San Francisco got steamrolled by Philadelphia and went on to lose 31-7.

By now, Drake is extremely infamous for cursing the sports teams that he roots for. In a trend that dates back many years now, nearly all the teams that Drake shows public support for end up losing. While there have been exceptions (most notably Drake’s Toronto Raptors winning the 2019 NBA title), Drake has recently even cursed a number of teams he has put bets on.

Now it appears the 49ers were the latest victims of Drizzy’s hex. Granted, Drake also posted this weekend that he bet $1.1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to top the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. That bet will have the power to either break the curse or ensure that it lives on in perpetuity.

