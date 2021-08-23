 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 22, 2021

Julio Ceja released from hospital after brutal knockout loss to Mark Magsayo

August 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mark Magsayo KO

There is good news in the Julio Ceja situation after his brutal knockout loss on Saturday night.

Ceja was knocked out in the 10th round of his fight with Mark Magsayo on the Manny Pacquiao undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Ceja was taken to the hospital after the fight and kept overnight as a precaution. Ceja did not have any brain bleeding but he did have an orbital fracture.

Boxing Scene reported Sunday night that Ceja was released from the hospital and had plans to fly home to Mexico.

Ceja is now 32-5-1. The 28-year-old has gone 0-3-1 in his last four fights.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus