Julio Ceja released from hospital after brutal knockout loss to Mark Magsayo

There is good news in the Julio Ceja situation after his brutal knockout loss on Saturday night.

Ceja was knocked out in the 10th round of his fight with Mark Magsayo on the Manny Pacquiao undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Ceja was taken to the hospital after the fight and kept overnight as a precaution. Ceja did not have any brain bleeding but he did have an orbital fracture.

Have just spoken with Duane Ford who supervised last night event and has been in close contact with Bob Bennett about Julio Ceja and the report is favorable as there is no brain bleed but an orbital fracture the medical attention is top of the top. Exemplary performance by NSAC — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) August 22, 2021

Boxing Scene reported Sunday night that Ceja was released from the hospital and had plans to fly home to Mexico.

Ceja is now 32-5-1. The 28-year-old has gone 0-3-1 in his last four fights.