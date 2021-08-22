Video: Boxer Mark Magsayo had huge knockout of Julio Ceja

Mark Magsayo delivered a huge knockout on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao fight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Magsayo was facing Julio Ceja in their featherweight fight. The fight featured plenty of action, with both fighters hitting the canvas. But Magsayo delivered the final blow in the 10th round when he caught Ceja with a huge right hand that landed squarely in the face. He then followed with one more punch on Ceja’s way down for good measure.

Magsayo KOed him and then hit him with an extra punch while Ceja was falling: Damn pic.twitter.com/QyFmzieSl0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 22, 2021

That was a big knockout.

Magsayo is now 23-0 with 16 KOs. Ceja is 32-5-1.

This is the second weekend in a row that we saw a big knockout like that.