Leo Santa Cruz tweets health update after being taken to hospital following loss

Leo Santa Cruz shared an update about his health via Twitter after losing in his fight with Gervonta Davis at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) was knocked out by Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) on a vicious uppercut in the sixth round of their fight.

Davis retained his WBA Lightweight title and won the WBA Super Featherweight title with his win. The fight marked the pay-per-view debut for both men.

Santa Cruz took a hard knockout punch from Davis in the loss and was taken to the hospital after the fight. He tweeted to congratulate Davis on the win and thank the fans for their support. He also said that he was “okay.”

We didn’t get the win, but I’m okay. Tough fight and congrats to @Gervontaa on his victory. Thanks to the fans for all their support for me and my family. #TeamSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/E68YifaMa3 — Leo Santa Cruz (@leosantacruz2) November 1, 2020

This was only Santa Cruz’s second career defeat. He also lost to Carl Frampton in 2016.