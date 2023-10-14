Logan Paul, Dillon Danis fight ends in chaos

The ending to Saturday’s boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was chaotic.

Paul and Danis boxed for six rounds at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England before Danis was disqualified from their cruiserweight fight.

Danis, a former MMA fighter, tried doing an MMA-like takedown on Paul in the sixth round. Danis tried another MMA-type move when he tried to put Paul in a chokehold and bring his opponent down to the canvas. After Paul escaped, Danis kept going after Paul, so someone from Paul’s corner came into the ring to separate the men.

Security swarmed into the ring:

Bro Dillon danis vs Logan Paul ending wild af!!!! pic.twitter.com/e0rb56mIty — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 14, 2023

That chaos coincided with the end of the fight, so you can determine for yourself whether you believe that was real or manufactured.

Paul, like his brother Jake, has used his digital creator personality to make money as a fighter. This was Paul’s fourth boxing fight since 2018, though just the second one that counted toward his pro record. He is now 1-1 as a pro boxer.

Paul’s win over Danis comes after one of the wildest build-ups to a fight imaginable. Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal was granted a restraining order against Danis, who had targeted and harassed her nonstop online for several weeks leading up to the fight.

Paul finally had his chance to get revenge and capitalized.