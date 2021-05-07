The Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather beef was so fake

Thursday’s media event between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather should give a preview to fans regarding what they are going to see if they buy the pay-per-view fight card featuring the men.

Paul and Mayweather are fighting in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on June 6. They had a staged encounter in front of the media in Miami on Thursday to build some hype for the fight. They were successful in getting a lot of attention on social media thanks to Jake Paul snatching Mayweather’s hat.

Take a look at this fakeness:

Jake Paul, who is Logan’s brother, is great at being a heel. But he is not the one who is fighting, nor would it matter.

Nobody should get this confused: this will not be a fight. The event is not official; it’s just an exhibition. Mayweather is retired and not looking to get hurt. Paul definitely won’t hurt him. Any conflict between them is completely manufactured.

Mayweather will do with Paul what he did with Conor McGregor: carry the guy for a few rounds to make it look like a fight. Floyd knows to give the fans their money’s worth. He also knows how to do what he does best: get paid the most for the least amount of effort. There’s a very good reason his nickname is “Money.”