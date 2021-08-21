Manny Pacquiao still wants another shot at Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Manny Pacquiao’s lone shot at Floyd Mayweather came in 2015, years after what was acknowledged to be Pac-Man’s prime. The Filipino fighter also had a shoulder injury that he claims limited him significantly in the fight, even resulting in a lawsuit.

Pacquiao has continued to fight professionally since then, while Mayweather has retired and only engages in highly-paid exhibitions. Pac-Man has been dying for a rematch since then, but Mayweather rescinded his offer for one.

Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach says that Manny still wants another shot at Mayweather.

“We would like to fight Mayweather one more time,” Roach told Sky Sports.

“But exhibitions? No. Manny is not into that. Manny has boxing fans. That’s what we’re after.”

There is no way Mayweather will agree to a real fight. He’s done with those and is only open to exhibitions where he earns tons of money. And the exhibitions aren’t against someone who could do as much damage to him as Manny could.

Unfortunately for Manny, he needs to kiss that dream of a rematch goodbye. He needs to settle for fights against younger, tougher opponents now.