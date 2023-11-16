Manny Pacquiao goes viral for awesome photo with fellow combat sports greats

Manny Pacquiao is used to being the best fighter in the room, but that may not have necessarily been the case for him this week.

The legendary Filipino boxer Pacquiao posted a phenomenal photo to his Instagram page Wednesday. In the photo, Pacquiao posed with three other combat sports icons — Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor, and Roberto Duran.

“Tag team in a street fight anyone? I got my team,” Pacquiao wrote in his caption. Take a look.

Now that is one loaded picture. Tyson, 57, is obviously one of the greatest and most dominant fighters of all-time and still holds the record for the youngest boxer to ever win the heavyweight title. Duran, 72, was also a monster in his own right, claiming championships in four different weight classes and winning an astounding 103 fights over the course of his career. Meanwhile, McGregor, 35, is an ex-UFC champion in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions who remains the single biggest pay-per-view draw in mixed martial arts history.

When you add in the 44-year-old Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion and arguably its best southpaw fighter ever, on top of that, it makes for one heck of a crew. It is especially good to see Duran there too as he has mostly laid low in recent decades (other than occasionally training some big names).