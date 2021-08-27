Look: Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev.

Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.

Jinkee Pacquiao shared a video on Instagram of herself spoon-feeding Manny, who has difficulty opening his eyes due to facial swelling and bruising.

Manny Pacquiao's wife Jinkee Pacquiao looking after him in the aftermath of his defeat to Yordenis Ugas… [ Jinkee Pacquiao] pic.twitter.com/ktFHL8Bl8D — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 25, 2021

Pacquiao has been considering retirement from boxing. But his defeat seems to be haunting him.

“In my entire career, Ugas was one of the easiest opponents,” Pacquiao said of his opponent, via The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire.

Pacquiao seems to be in disbelief over the loss and complained that his legs were not cooperating when he wanted to move around the ring. He wonders if a prefight massage to his legs with a vibration gun caused issues. It’s also possible that the stiff legs are a sign of a 42-year-old who is aging.

Ugas indicated he would be willing to give Pacquiao a rematch. Pac-Man is considering a rematch in January, but he also has another big decision to consider. Pacquiao is thinking about running for president in the Philippines, where he is already a senator.