Video: Mike Tyson confronts Chris Jericho on AEW’s Dynamite

Mike Tyson is all over the place these days.

Not only has Iron Mike been making noise about a possible boxing comeback (likely a charity match), but he is also on the wrestling scene.

Tyson appeared on AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view over the weekend. On Wednesday, he appeared on “Dynamite.” Tyson was flanked by MMA fighters Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort as he confronted Chris Jericho.

Iron Mike Tyson is in the building!! pic.twitter.com/M926saW4nG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

Iron Mike even ripped off his shirt:

It's never a good idea to threaten Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/oXwrxxQdfx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

They had to hold back Tyson pic.twitter.com/ZfxCX2Djb9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

Tyson is a great character for wrestling and perfect for a startup like AEW.

Tyson has a wrestling history and got into a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin as a guest enforcer at WrestleMania XIV. Iron Mike was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.