Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Video: Mike Tyson confronts Chris Jericho on AEW’s Dynamite

May 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Tyson is all over the place these days.

Not only has Iron Mike been making noise about a possible boxing comeback (likely a charity match), but he is also on the wrestling scene.

Tyson appeared on AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view over the weekend. On Wednesday, he appeared on “Dynamite.” Tyson was flanked by MMA fighters Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort as he confronted Chris Jericho.

Iron Mike even ripped off his shirt:

Tyson is a great character for wrestling and perfect for a startup like AEW.

Tyson has a wrestling history and got into a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin as a guest enforcer at WrestleMania XIV. Iron Mike was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

