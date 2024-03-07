Mike Tyson announces fight against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is taking the plunge into influencer territory.

The heavyweight boxing legend Tyson made the announcement on Thursday that he will be fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. While not yet clear whether it will be an exhibition or a professional fight, the bout will air live on Netflix, marking the streaming giant’s first-ever combat sports event.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” Netflix vice president for nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer said in a statement, per ESPN. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”

At 57 years old, Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) is several decades older than the 27-year-old Paul (9-1, 6 KOs). But Tyson, after not having fought for the past decade-and-a-half, came out of retirement in 2020 for an exhibition bout against his boxing contemporary Roy Jones Jr. That fight, consisting of eight two-minute rounds, went the distance and ended in a split draw. Tyson has stayed close to combat sports in more recent years too.

As for Paul, he just beat pro boxer Ryan Bourland by first-round TKO earlier this March (a year after Paul suffered his first-ever defeat in the ring when he fell by split decision to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, in Feb. 2023). Originally a YouTube personality, Paul is often criticized for taking sham fights and/or ones where he has some built-in advantage. While that may still be the case here, Tyson, even though nearly a senior citizen now, should stand as Paul’s toughest opponent yet.