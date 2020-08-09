Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight postponed to November

The exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been postponed.

Tyson and Jones Jr. were originally set to face each other in an 8-round exhibition on Sept. 12.

However, the fight has been postponed and will now tentatively take place on Nov. 28, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

The Ring reports that Tyson’s camp pushed for the postponement in order to maximize revenue and that Jones’ camp agreed.

The Ring says the fight is expected to take place at Dignity Health Park in Carson, Calif. without any fans. The fight is set to air on pay-per-view and the social media platform Triller.

The two sides still have a few issues to sort out, such as headgear and drug testing.

Tyson is now 54, while Jones is 51. Jones fought as recently as 2018, while Iron Mike hasn’t fought since 2005.