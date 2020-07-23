Mike Tyson making comeback, will fight Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson has been teasing for quite some time that he wants to make a boxing comeback, and there is apparently a set plan in place for that to become a reality.

Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an 8-round exhibition match on Sept. 12, according to a report from TMZ. The event, which has been titled “Frontline Battle” will be available on pay-per-view and the social media platform Triller. It will take place in California and be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

Triller is a growing social media platform that is looking to compete with TikTok. TMZ reports that the network has also secured the rights to a 10-part documentary series leading up to the Tyson-Jones fight. The plan is for users to be able to stream two parts of the documentary each week leading up to the fight.

Tyson, 54, is three years older than Jones. Tyson’s last fight came in 2005, while Jones actually won a fight as recently as February of 2018. Jones is 66-9 in his career while Tyson is 50-6. Both fighters were previously heavyweight champions, and Jones also held titles in other weight classes.

Tyson has been fueling the comeback talk for a while with some terrifying workout videos he shared on social media. There was talk for a while that he could fight Evander Holyfield in a charity match, and it’s possible that could be the next fight in the works after Tyson-Jones.