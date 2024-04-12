Mike Tyson making 1 big lifestyle change ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is doing just about everything that he can to get ready for his showdown against Jake Paul this summer.

The heavyweight boxing great Tyson revealed during a recent interview with FOX News that he is making a noteworthy lifestyle change to prepare for his fight against Paul in July. Tyson said he is giving up smoking, particularly smoking marijuana, so that he can enter the ring with the edge still on.

“I think I’m going to be very irritable and nasty,” he said, per The Express Tribune. “Normally I smoke, but for this fight I’m going in raw and focused.”

That is a pretty big deal for Tyson, who has become a strong pro-marijuana advocate in recent years and even has his own cannabis brand. But without the therapeutic qualities of marijuana at his disposal in the lead-up to the Paul fight, Tyson might be pretty rabid by the time he steps into the ring.

Boxing fans are understandably skeptical about the Tyson-Paul fight, which will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. and air live on Netflix. After all, there is the age difference (Tyson is about to turn 58 while the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 27) plus questions over whether or not the contract mandates that Tyson let the fight go the distance. But Tyson looked decent in a recent workout video and at least seems committed to bringing the entertainment value.