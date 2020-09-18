Roy Jones Jr. says fight with Mike Tyson a ‘mistake’

Roy Jones Jr. is doing a great job of selling his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson.

Jones Jr. and Tyson are set to met in an unofficial fight on Nov. 28 in Carson, Calif. Jones Jr. boxed at middleweight and then spent most of his career as a light heavyweight. By contrast, Tyson is a natural heavyweight.

That power and size might be what concerns Jones Jr.

“He’s still Mike Tyson. He’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy. He’s the explosive guy,” Jones Jr. said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Both fighters were among the best in their weight class during their prime. Tyson was an absolute knockout artist and began his career 37-0 before a loss to Buster Douglas. He won by knockout in first 19 fights and 26 of his first 28. Jones Jr. wasn’t quite the knockout artist, but he was viewed as a dominant fighter and consistently ranked among the best pound-for-pound in the sport.

Iron Mike has already said he will be aiming for the knockout, which should give Jones Jr. a reason to worry.