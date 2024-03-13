Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal announce big news

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal announced some major news on Wednesday.

The two fighters will meet in the boxing ring for a fight on Saturday, June 1 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif. Fanmio is putting on the fight, and they bill it as a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Fanmio is promising there will be a big undercard for the pay-per-view event. The fighters will also go on a multi-city tour to promote the fight. The card will be available for purchase for $79.99, but there is a promotional price of $49.99 if you order prior to April 12.

Diaz and Masvidal are experienced mixed martial artists who fought in the Octagon in 2019. Masvidal was awarded a win in that main event at UFC 244 after a cage-side doctor determined Diaz could not continue due to a cut above his eye.

Masvidal has one professional boxing fight — a win in 2005. Diaz lost his pro boxing debut to Jake Paul last year via unanimous decision.

“Nate’s a dead man walking,” Masvidal said in a statement. “I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our bloods but as I proved before, I’m a far superior athlete and I’m a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes I’ll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see.”