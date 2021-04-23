Oscar De La Hoya apologizes for his drunken commentary on Jake Paul show

Oscar De La Hoya apologized for his commentary during Saturday’s Triller boxing program headlined by Jake Paul.

De La Hoya made a cameo on the show’s broadcast during Frank Mir’s fight with Steve Cunningham. The entire program had a very casual vibe and featured musical performances intertwined with the boxing fights. Broadcasters were encouraged to be relaxed and cussed with regularity.

Even though the vibe was relaxed, De La Hoya crossed the line into being too unprofessional. Many viewers felt the “Golden Boy” was wasted.

“I started having a couple drinks, and then they told me ‘why don’t you go and commentate?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man! OK, OK,'” De La Hoya said during an interview on “The DAZN Boxing Show.”

“I got a little carried away and I apologize,” De La Hoya said.

The 48-year-old acknowledged in the interview that he was consuming alcohol, which is how it sounded to most viewers. De La Hoya sounded like he had more than just a few drinks too (you can hear some of him here).

De La Hoya last fought professionally in 2008. He is set to make a boxing return on Triller in July. His relationship with the company helps explain why he ended up being a part of Saturday’s broadcast. De La Hoya also has a history of substance abuse issues.

