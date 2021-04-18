Oscar De La Hoya sounded so wasted on Triller fight

Oscar De La Hoya got all sorts of attention on Saturday night, and not necessarily for the best reason.

De La Hoya was part of the broadcasting team for the Triller fight card featuring Ben Askren and Jake Paul. The vibe among the broadcasters was as casual as could be, and De La Hoya fit right in. Actually, he sounded much more laid back than everyone else. Many thought De La Hoya sounded wasted.

Take a listen:

Oscar De La Hoya sounding a bit like Rick James.#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/COAOuB4QNJ — radiohaven.com #Crypto $radiohaven (@realradiohaven) April 18, 2021

oscar de la hoya is all our drunk uncles rn lmfao pic.twitter.com/ZPINznFNs5 — cesar (@neira8_) April 18, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya sounds like the drunk uncle at a wedding reception that refuses to leave and just embarrasses the family. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

Oscar is 48 and recently announced he will be fighting in July on Triller. He has had well publicized issues with alcohol and drugs in the past.