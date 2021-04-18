 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 17, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya sounded so wasted on Triller fight

April 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya got all sorts of attention on Saturday night, and not necessarily for the best reason.

De La Hoya was part of the broadcasting team for the Triller fight card featuring Ben Askren and Jake Paul. The vibe among the broadcasters was as casual as could be, and De La Hoya fit right in. Actually, he sounded much more laid back than everyone else. Many thought De La Hoya sounded wasted.

Take a listen:

Oscar is 48 and recently announced he will be fighting in July on Triller. He has had well publicized issues with alcohol and drugs in the past.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus