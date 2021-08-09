Oscar De La Hoya dating Holly Sonders

Oscar De La Hoya has been training for his upcoming fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, but he has also found plenty of time to focus on his personal life. The Hall of Fame boxer has a new girlfriend, and she’s someone with whom you may be quite familiar.

De La Hoya is dating former college golfer and TV personality Holly Sonders. The two hit it off at a boxing event in June when Sonders interviewed De La Hoya, and TMZ says they have been “inseparable” since.

Boxing is LIVE right now on #BallysFightNight #KOEntertainment having so much fun with this event created by @OscarDeLaHoya pic.twitter.com/eNMoHQqtqo — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) June 10, 2021

De La Hoya and Sonders recently took a trip to Pebble Beach together, where they played some golf. The 44-year-old mentioned Sonders when TMZ asked about his Sept. 11 fight against Belfort.

“Healthy, not drinking, no nothing, I’m just with my beautiful woman, Holly,” he said. “And I’m gonna f—ing knock that motherf—er out. You want to f—ing see a real fight? I’m gonna knock that motherf—er out.”

Sonders previously dated famous professional gambler Dave Oancea, aka “Vegas Dave.” The two announced that they were engaged in late 2019 but later split.

Sonders really became famous when she worked for the Golf Channel and later covered the sport for FOX. She defended herself against critics after an interview with Jordan Spieth years ago. She now has a site where she sells premium adult content.