Ryan Garcia to fight Gervonta Davis next?

Ryan Garcia made quick work of Javier Fortuna on Saturday night and may have a bigger fight ahead.

Garcia, 23, scored a sixth-round TKO win over Fortuna in their super lightweight bout. Garcia knocked Fortuna down three times before the 33-year-old decided he could not continue.

The win made Garcia 23-0 with 19 wins coming via knockout. The Southern California native has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world at 140 pounds. That’s why he called out Gervonta “Tank” Davis after the win.

“I will fight Tank next. If Tank wants that at 140 … if he want it, let’s get it,” Garcia said in his postfight interview with DAZN.

Davis, who is 27-0 with 25 knockouts during his pro career, seemed to suggest he would face Garcia later this year.

See y’all the end of the year..#TheONE — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 17, 2022

Fans have been clamoring for a fight between Davis and Garcia. Davis would have to come up in weight slightly to 140. He’s fought at that weight before, so that shouldn’t be an impediment.