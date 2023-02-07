 Skip to main content
Ryan Garcia-Tank Davis fight in jeopardy over 1 issue

February 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Gervonta Davis smiles

Gervonta Davis talks with the media at the Davis vs Romero Final Press Conference – 05.26.22 / Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

A bout between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis is one of the most tantalizing fights possible in boxing, and the two sides are negotiating on a potential April fight. But there apparently is one issue currently standing in the way.

Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions represent Garcia, have been trying to make a fight with Davis happen. De La Hoya says they have acquiesced and agreed to be the “B” side in almost all aspects of the negotiations. Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, which represents Davis, is set to be the lead promoter for the fight, and their TV home — Showtime — will handle the pay-per-view.

But there is one current sticking point in the negotiations.

De La Hoya feels that if Garcia wins, Golden Boy Promotions should be the lead promoter for the rematch and their TV partner, DAZN, should handle the TV pay-per-view.

“We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” De La Hoya told ESPN on Monday. “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been. … It’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

De La Hoya is right. If Garcia wins, then they should have some more bargaining power than they have going into the first fight. Garcia is 23-0 with 19 KOs and has name and sizable folowing in boxing. If he beats Davis, he’ll be an even bigger name, and the two of them fighting in a rematch would be a huge draw.

PBC should recognize that and be fair in the case of a Garcia win.

Gervonta DavisRyan Garcia
