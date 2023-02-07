Ryan Garcia-Tank Davis fight in jeopardy over 1 issue

A bout between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis is one of the most tantalizing fights possible in boxing, and the two sides are negotiating on a potential April fight. But there apparently is one issue currently standing in the way.

Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions represent Garcia, have been trying to make a fight with Davis happen. De La Hoya says they have acquiesced and agreed to be the “B” side in almost all aspects of the negotiations. Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, which represents Davis, is set to be the lead promoter for the fight, and their TV home — Showtime — will handle the pay-per-view.

But there is one current sticking point in the negotiations.

De La Hoya feels that if Garcia wins, Golden Boy Promotions should be the lead promoter for the rematch and their TV partner, DAZN, should handle the TV pay-per-view.

GBP believes it has given in on everything. Garcia, they say, is the B-side in every possible way. They are adamant they will not budge on a rematch. They have obligations to DAZN, which has paid Garcia millions over the last four years. It has become a non-negotiable issue. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 7, 2023

“We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” De La Hoya told ESPN on Monday. “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been. … It’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

De La Hoya is right. If Garcia wins, then they should have some more bargaining power than they have going into the first fight. Garcia is 23-0 with 19 KOs and has name and sizable folowing in boxing. If he beats Davis, he’ll be an even bigger name, and the two of them fighting in a rematch would be a huge draw.

PBC should recognize that and be fair in the case of a Garcia win.