Boxer Ryan Garcia takes aim at ‘trash’ Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally exchanged blows Saturday after weeks of online buzz. Boxer Ryan Garcia was not impressed one bit.

Paul and Danis faced off in a boxing match at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The YouTuber-turned-boxer won the bout via disqualification in the sixth and final round after the UFC fighter tried to execute a takedown for the second time in the match. Paul was believed to have been winning the fight until that point.

Garcia posted on X shortly after the fight concluded. The former WBC lightweight division champion called the match “trash” and “embarrassing” for the sport.

“This was trash,” said Garcia. “Leave it on the internet.

“Dazn don’t put this stuff on again it’s embarrassing.”

The fight left a lot to be desired from a technical standpoint. Danis landed just 16 punches throughout the entire match, compared to Paul’s 108, according to CompuBox stats.

The Paul-Danis bout did yield an explosive moment when a brawl broke out in the closing seconds of the fight (video here). The chaotic ending, however, was clearly not enough to entertain Garcia.