 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 28, 2023

Sports stars ticked off over decision in Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight

October 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Francis Ngannou looking on

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) before his fight against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Fury beat Francis Ngannou in the latter’s boxing debut on Saturday. Apparently, not everyone agrees with the result.

Fury (34-0-1) won via split decision against the former UFC heavyweight champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. One judge scored the bout 95-94 in favor of Ngannou (0-1). The other two scored it 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.

Several stars from both the octagon and boxing ring weighed in on the fight with posts on X.

UFC fighter Nate Diaz called out both the result and the commentary from the match.

Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis did not comment on the split decision, but he did criticize Fury for nearly losing to a first-time boxer.

Super middleweight unified champion Canelo Alvarez could only muster up a single emoji in reaction to Fury’s win.

It wasn’t just MMA and boxing personalities that weighed in. A handful of NBA stars were miffed at what they believed should have been an Ngannou victory. LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Joel Embiid all weighed in on the fight.

Lillard even called the match for Ngannou before the official announcement and was stunned to learn that Fury got the win.

Even Ngannou himself wasn’t afraid to criticize the judges shortly after the match.

But Ngannou took the loss in stride during his post-fight interview. The 37-year-old fighter sent out a stern message following the defeat.

Article Tags

Francis NgannouTyson Fury
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus