Sugar Ray Leonard selling his massive mansion for $46.5 million

Former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is selling his massive mansion for big bucks.

Leonard recently listed his Pacific Palisades, Calif. mansion for $46.5 million. The home was featured in TopTenRealEstateDeals.com this week.

They shared the story of Leonard’s home:

“In 1993, Leonard purchased just under two acres of land in Pacific Palisades with ocean and canyon views and, in 1997, he and his wife, Bernadette, built their dream home. Measuring in at 16,773 square feet with seven bedrooms, it was designed with different wings having planned space for various types of entertaining from small intimate gatherings to full-blown fundraisers.

“Built in the style of Italianate old-world architecture, the exterior of the house is covered with ivy and the entrance opens into a grand foyer and center hall opening to the various formal rooms. Fireplaces throughout were imported from Europe and the stone floors from Jerusalem. There is a chef’s kitchen with professional appliances and center island with breakfast bar that adjoins the family room. Included is a solarium, a media room, large gym and a master suite with fireplace, large bath and walk-in closets, and a balcony that takes advantage of the views.

“Grounds include a pool, spa, putting green and tennis courts all set on rolling lawns, terraces and lush landscaping. The detached two-story guest house by the pool has a first-floor kitchen and entertaining space, while the second floor contains a guest bedroom and bath.”

That sounds like a pretty nice pad.

Former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is selling his Pacific Palisades mansion for $46.5 million. Not a bad little place pic.twitter.com/XDagRGtTbk — Larry Brown (@LBSports) June 15, 2021

Leonard, 65, was a world champion in five different weight divisions. He went 36-3-1 in his career and was recognized by “The Ring” magazine as a three-time Fighter of the Year.

Here is a video tour of the home: