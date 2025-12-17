Terence Crawford shares reason behind his sudden retirement from boxing

Five-division world champion Terence Crawford is hanging up his boxing gloves.

The 38-year-old boxing superstar announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday through various posts on social media.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native uploaded a video montage on Instagram and YouTube showing various highlights throughout his career. The thumbnail of the video was a pair of his signature gloves dangling from the side of a ring.

“Walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove,” Crawford captioned the post.

Crawford shed light into his decision in the five-minute clip.

“Every fighter knows this moment would come,” Crawford narrated. “You just never know when. … This sport gave me everything. I fought for my family. I fought for my city. I fought for the kid I used to be, the one who had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves, and I did it all my way.

“I gave this sport every breath I had, every scar, every triumph, every ounce of my heart, and I’ve made peace with what’s next. And now, it’s time.

“… I’m stepping away from competition not because I’m done fighting, but because I’ve won a different kind of battle: The one where you walk away on your own terms.”

Crawford expressed his gratitude to his boxing team, his promoters, his fans, and his friends and family. He even extended thanks to his haters and the various opponents who pushed him “to places I didn’t know I could go.”

The southpaw finished his career with a spotless 42-0 record, recording signature wins over Errol Spence Jr. and, most recently, Canelo Alvarez.

The five-division world champion earned a unanimous decision victory over Alvarez in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawford famously dominated the previously undefeated Spence in their July 2023 bout, earning a technical knockout win after the referee called the fight in the ninth round.

Crawford was never knocked down once throughout his professional career, nor did a single judge ever score a fight in favor of one of his opponents.