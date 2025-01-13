Report claims Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford have agreed to fight

A report claims that Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have agreed to a fight.

ESPN Deportes’ Julius Julianis reported on Sunday that the two boxers have agreed to fight in September in Las Vegas, Nev.

Alvarez usually fights in May and September of every year, so the timeline of the report adds up. Alvarez, who is 62-2-2, tends to fight in Las Vegas as well (it’s where his last three fights were). But this report is not a guarantee that the fight will take place.

Crawford, 37, is 41-0 and last fought in Las Vegas in 2023. He would be moving up multiple weight classes, as he last fought as a light middleweight (154 pound limit). Alvarez last fought at super middleweight, which has a 168 pound weight limit.

Though Crawford is undefeated for his career, initial odds have Alvarez listed as a favorite if the fight is to take place.

This bout would pit two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world against each other and should produce strong pay-per-view numbers.