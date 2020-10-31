 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 30, 2020

Tureano Johnson suffers nasty cut lip during loss to Jaime Munguia

October 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jaime Munguia Tureano Johnson

Tureano Johnson lost to Jaime Munguia in their middleweight fight at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on Friday night, and he had his lip busted up in the process.

Munguia split Johnson’s lip with a big uppercut in the sixth round. You can actually see the piece of Johnson’s lip go flying after the punch.

Johnson had a big chunk of his lip missing following the punch.

Yikes.

Munguia improved to 36-0 and retained his WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title with the win. Johnson is now 21-3-1 and probably needs a few stitches.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus