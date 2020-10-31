Tureano Johnson suffers nasty cut lip during loss to Jaime Munguia

Tureano Johnson lost to Jaime Munguia in their middleweight fight at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on Friday night, and he had his lip busted up in the process.

Munguia split Johnson’s lip with a big uppercut in the sixth round. You can actually see the piece of Johnson’s lip go flying after the punch.

And the fight is thankfully stopped after Tureano Johnson suffered one of the most gruesome cuts you’ll ever see #MunguiaJohnson pic.twitter.com/PLmYe0Yo4X — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 31, 2020

Johnson had a big chunk of his lip missing following the punch.

This fight is stopped after 6 rounds due to a cut on Tuerano Johnson's lip.#MunguiaJohnson pic.twitter.com/wHu6SIIJnn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing__) October 31, 2020

Yikes.

Munguia improved to 36-0 and retained his WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title with the win. Johnson is now 21-3-1 and probably needs a few stitches.