Here are all the people in Tyson Fury’s camp who tested positive for COVID-19

The third match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder that was scheduled for July 24 has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Fury’s camp.

Fury tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. The 6-foot-9 heavyweight champion received one COVID-19 vaccine dose but did not get the second shot, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed. New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive. #boxing #FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 8, 2021

Rafael says there is an outbreak that includes assistant trainer Andy Lee, featherweight Isaac Lowe and former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker. All three are members of Fury’s camp helping to prepare him for the third fight with Wilder.

Rafael also reports the new fight date is likely to be in early October. Mike Coppinger says Oct. 9 in Las Vegas is the anticipated fight date.

The two men fought to a draw in their first fight, while the undefeated Fury scored a knockout win in their second fight. Fury tried to schedule a fight with Anthony Joshua, but Wilder won a legal battle to secure the third fight.