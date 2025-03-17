Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins get big contracts from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday finally locked up the team’s top receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals.

The Bengals have signed both Chase and Higgins to four-year contract extensions worth north of $100 million. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Chase is getting $161 million with $112 million guaranteed, while Higgins is getting a $115 million deal with the first two years guaranteed.

Chase’s agreement also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history in terms of average annual value, surpassing the deal Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signed last week.

Chase confirmed the news by reposting the report on X, using a handshake emoji as his caption.

It’s no surprise that the Bengals brought out their checkbook to sign Chase to a historic deal. Previous reports had accurately pegged Chase’s contract to be worth around $40 million in average annual value.

Chase proved his worth last season when he led the NFL in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Cincinnati had no plans of letting the talented 25-year-old go.

There was more uncertainty surrounding Higgins’ future, particularly after the team franchise tagged him earlier this month for the second year in a row. Despite receiving plenty of trade interest for Higgins, the Bengals held firm that their sole focus was signing him to an extension. The team stayed true to its word.

Through 12 games last season, Higgins tallied 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With Chase, Higgins, and quarterback Joe Burrow signed to long-term deals, Cincinnati’s offense will likely be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the decade. Chase and Burrow are under contract until 2029, while Higgins’ deal keeps him in Cincinnati through 2028.