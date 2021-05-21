Tyson Fury headed to Las Vegas to sign deal to fight Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are all set to complete their trilogy fight.

The two fighters fought to a draw in 2018, and then Fury beat Wilder via TKO in the Feb. 2020 rematch. Fury was negotiating to take on Anthony Joshua, but an arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually obligated to face Wilder a third time.

So guess what? Fury wasted no time making his fight with Wilder.

The two men are set to meet on July 24 in Las Vegas. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole reported on Friday that Wilder has signed on for the fight. He says Wilder is headed to Las Vegas to sign for the fight.

Update: @BronzeBomber has signed to fight @Tyson_Fury on July 24. Fury on way to Vegas and will sign today or tomorrow #wilderfury3 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 21, 2021

Fury told Joshua that he will beat him after defeating Wilder again. So you can expect Fury to keep giving fans a show.

Fury is 30-0-1 in his career. Wilder is 42-1-1, with his only blemishes coming from Fury.