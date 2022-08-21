Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career.

Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.

Fury shared some big news in a social media video after Usyk’s split-decision victory over Joshua. Fury blasted both fighters and said he is “here to stay.”

“After watching that, the both of them were (expletive). It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen,” Fury said. “It was bulls—. I would annihilate both of them on the same night. Get your f—ing checkbook out, because The Gypsy King is here to stay FOREVER!”

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with the win. He then called out Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet,” Usyk said, via ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “I’m sure. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Before he announced his retirement last week, Fury said he had plans to face fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora. Many speculated that would be a tune-up for a bout between Fury and the winner of Usyk-Joshua. That plan may be back on.

Fury may have his eyes on a different career eventually, but it sounds like he will be boxing for a while longer.