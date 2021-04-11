 Skip to main content
Video: Boxer Efe Ajagba delivers must-see knockout

April 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Efe Ajagba knockout

Boxer Efe Ajagba has some serious knockout power, and he proved that once again on Saturday.

Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) defeated Brian Howard in the third round of their match at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla. Ajagba put Howard to sleep with a vicious right hand.

Take a look at this:

Here’s another angle:

After seeing that video clip, you can understand why Ajagba is a) undefeated and b) why 80 percent of his wins have come by knockout.

And after seeing that clip, this video from three years ago suddenly makes a lot more sense.

