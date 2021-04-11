Video: Boxer Efe Ajagba delivers must-see knockout

Boxer Efe Ajagba has some serious knockout power, and he proved that once again on Saturday.

Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) defeated Brian Howard in the third round of their match at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla. Ajagba put Howard to sleep with a vicious right hand.

Take a look at this:

Here’s another angle:

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: You will feel this through your screen@AjagbaEfe | #SmithVlasov | ESPN pic.twitter.com/q04EwihmSu — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 11, 2021

After seeing that video clip, you can understand why Ajagba is a) undefeated and b) why 80 percent of his wins have come by knockout.

And after seeing that clip, this video from three years ago suddenly makes a lot more sense.