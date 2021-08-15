Video: Rau’shee Warren absolutely destroyed Damien Vazquez with this KO
Rau’shee Warren did not need much time to destroy his opponent on Saturday night.
Warren beat Damien Vazquez with a second-round knockout during their fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. He dropped Vazquez with a huge left hand that his opponent never saw coming. Vazquez was wobbling after the huge punch and later dropped to the canvas.
.@RauSheeWarren brought his power
He earns the 2nd round KO over Vazquez.#WarrenVazquez #RigondeauxCasimero pic.twitter.com/1osgu8hPfU
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 15, 2021
That was all the referee needed to see. What a punch.
Warren, a three-time Olympian, is now 19-3 with one no-contest in his career. That was just the fifth knockout win in his professional career, and certainly a big one. That was probably the best knockout we’ve seen since this one in June.