Video: Rau’shee Warren absolutely destroyed Damien Vazquez with this KO

Rau’shee Warren did not need much time to destroy his opponent on Saturday night.

Warren beat Damien Vazquez with a second-round knockout during their fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. He dropped Vazquez with a huge left hand that his opponent never saw coming. Vazquez was wobbling after the huge punch and later dropped to the canvas.

That was all the referee needed to see. What a punch.

Warren, a three-time Olympian, is now 19-3 with one no-contest in his career. That was just the fifth knockout win in his professional career, and certainly a big one. That was probably the best knockout we’ve seen since this one in June.